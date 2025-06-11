 Rajasthan Viral Video: 7 Arrested For Distributing Beer On Jaipur Roads In ‘Reel Stunt’ On Ekadashi
Rajasthan Viral Video: 7 Arrested For Distributing Beer On Jaipur Roads In ‘Reel Stunt’ On Ekadashi

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 08:36 AM IST
article-image

Jaipur: In a shocking case of social media-driven stunt culture going overboard, Jaipur police arrested seven individuals for distributing alcohol on a public road in broad daylight. The incident reportedly occurred on June 6, which was also the auspicious Hindu day of Ekadashi, known for fasting and spiritual observance, has triggered widespread outrage online.

Video Shows Influencer Distributing Beer

A video that went viral reportedly showed local social media influencer Lappu Sachin handing out bottles of beer to people lined up on a busy Jaipur street, essentially turning the moment into a public 'alcohol party.' The act was not only insensitive to religious sentiments but also posed a clear breach of public order and legal norms. What angered many was the timing, the stunt took place on Ekadashi, a day when Hindus abstain from indulgences and maintain spiritual discipline.

Social media users quickly flagged the video, tagging the official handle of Jaipur Police and demanding strict action. Police took cognisance of the video and launched an investigation and arrested seven individuals involved in the incident.

Video Shows Accused Apologising Holding Their Ears

Rajasthan BJP spokesperson Laxmikant Bharadwaj also reacted, posting a video on his X (formerly Twitter) handle with the caption: They were acting smart, distributing beer on the streets for a reel. Jaipur Police taught them a lesson. The video showed the arrested men being paraded by the police, seen apologising and holding their ears in remorse.

The incident reportedly took place on one of Jaipur’s main roads. Footage shows several individuals accepting bottles from the influencer, with a mix of reactions from passersby, some amused, others clearly disturbed. Public opinion turned sharply critical, especially over the misuse of a religiously significant day for a stunt intended to go viral.

What Action Could Be Taken Against Accused?

Reports quoting legal experts noted that such behaviour is punishable under multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code. Distributing alcohol in a public space violates excise and public order laws, while the act could also attract charges under Section 295A for hurting religious sentiments and Section 268/290 for causing public nuisance. Police confirmed that further investigation is underway into the matter.

