Rajasthan: Vasundhara Raje breaks from party line, calls for unity in fighting COVID-19

Jaipur: Amid the ongoing war of words between Congress and BJP leaders over supply of oxygen, Remdesivir and vaccines, senior leaders Vasundhara Raje and Gulab Chand Kataria have called for an end to the politicking and to work unitedly in these trying times.

Raje put out tweets saying that the nation and the state are going through a difficult phase and this is not the time for politics but for a policy to tackle the pandemic.

She urged people not to be scared but to follow the Covid protocols such as wearing masks, social distancing and staying at home which will benefit the entire state.

Raje’s comments come at a time when BJP leaders are attacking the Congress government and chief minister Ashok Gehlot over mismanagement of the coronavirus situation in the state.

Deputy leader of opposition in the state assembly Rajendra Rathore hit out at the Gehlot government for not announcing free vaccination for those above 18 years. State BJP president Satish Poonia said Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh and many other states have announced free vaccination for those above 18 years but Gehlot is asking the centre for free vaccination. He said the state government opens its coffers for hosting MLAs in hotels but when it comes to saving lives of people, the state coffers are empty.

Gehlot had on Wednesday tweeted that the centre should announce free vaccination for those above 18 years as not giving the vaccine free will increase anger among youth against the centre.

Gehlot has also attacked prime minister Narendra Modi for being busy in the Bengal election campaign while the Covid-19 situation is worsening. Health minister Raghu Sharma has attacked the centre for discriminating against Rajasthan in supply of medical oxygen and demanded immediate supply to meet the increasing demand in the state.

Coming in the midst of these squabbles between Congress and BJP leaders, Raje’s statements once again highlight her aloofness from the party unit. Raje did not campaign in the recent assembly by-polls and has maintained a distance ever since the BJP lost the 2018 assembly polls under her leadership. With a new leadership taking reins in the state under state president Satish Poonia, Raje is believed to be miffed at being ignored by the party leaders.

Leader of opposition in the state assembly, Kataria too appealed to leaders to stop the politics over corona.

In a statement, he said the country is going through a phase worse than the Emergency and people are trying to save their lives. At this time, leaders should refrain from petty politics and help people.

He said the Congress and BJP are blaming each other for small things but at this time we need to boost the morale of people and stand united in the fight against Covid-19.