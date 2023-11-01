Rajasthan: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Brings 'Hanuman Ji' To State Elections; Talks On Host Of Issues

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Jaipur: With the start of nomination filing for the Rajasthan legislative assembly election, Lord Hanuman has arrived in the campaign. Addressing the nomination rally of BJP candidate from the Tijara assembly seat in Alwar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that there is anarchy in Rajasthan and its solution lies in Hanuman Ji's mace.

"We do not want a government that creates chaos. I have come to Alwar with an appeal to blossom the lotus of Ramrajya in Rajasthan," said Yogi adding that we do not want a government that supports corruption and fails to protect our daughters.

Yogi slams congress over cow smuggling issue

Attacking the ruling Congress on the issue of cow smuggling in the area Yogi said, "The government here glorifies cow smugglers, but gets bulldozers running on the ashrams of saints."

Tijara is the seat of dominance of the Muslim Meo community. The BJP has fielded Alwar MP Baba Balak Nath from the seat while the Congress has given a ticket to Imran Khan who was earlier fielded by BSP but joined Congress and got a ticket immediately.

Yogi talks about safety of cows and women in UP

Targeting the Congress government in Rajasthan for allegedly poor law and order situation in terms of crime against women, UP CM said that no one in UP dares to even look at the women with bad intentions.' if there is safety of the women then there is also respect for the saints. Uttar Pradesh has a population of 25 crores. There we saved mother cows from Lumpy disease and at the same time saved them from slaughterhouses,' claimed Yogi Adityanath.

Yogi accused the Gehlot government of appeasement politics and said that Rajasthan has a glorious history, but Congress is leaving no stone unturned to tarnish it. He said ' the state government is discriminating in giving compensation, but it should remember that this money does not belong to the government or the Chief Minister, we are only custodians and the money belongs to the public.