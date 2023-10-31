Rajasthan Elections 2023: Congress Releases 4th List Of 56 Candidates, Spokesperson Gourav Vallabh Fielded From Udaipur

Gourav Vallabh | Facebook

The Congress on Tuesday released its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections, naming 56 candidates for various constituencies. Notable inclusions were national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, who will contest from Udaipur, and Manvendra Singh, the son of the late BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh, who will run from Siwana.

This announcement brings the Congress's total count of candidates for the November 25 polls in the desert state to 151. The party is aiming to defy the historical pattern of incumbent governments being voted out in Rajasthan.

List released after Congress CEC meeting

During an earlier evening meeting of the party's Central Election Committee, the Congress deliberated on the potential candidates for the Rajasthan assembly. The gathering included Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of the state Sukhjinder Randhawa, and the party's state unit chief Govind Dotasra.

Other attendees at the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting comprised AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, Rajasthan screening committee chief Gaurav Gogoi, and members of the CEC.

Previously, the Congress had released its third list, featuring 19 candidates for the upcoming polls. The first candidate list for Rajasthan included 43 names, and the second list comprised 33.

The Rajasthan Assembly, with 200 seats, is scheduled for elections on November 25, and the vote count will take place on December 3.