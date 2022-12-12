Rajasthan: Two students of same hostel commit suicide in Kota

Rajasthan: Two students die by suicide in Kota | Representative Photo

Kota: Two coaching students committed suicide in the same hostel in Rajasthan's Kota on Monday.

The two were staying in different rooms of the same PG accommodation and were studying in different coaching institutes.

Probe underway

Prakash Chand, investigating officer (IO), Kota, said, "They were studying in different coaching institutes and staying at the same PG hostel. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway."

Suicide help line |