Rajasthan: Two students of same hostel commit suicide in Kota

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 09:30 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan: Two students die by suicide in Kota | Representative Photo
Kota: Two coaching students committed suicide in the same hostel in Rajasthan's Kota on Monday.

The two were staying in different rooms of the same PG accommodation and were studying in different coaching institutes.

Probe underway

Prakash Chand, investigating officer (IO), Kota, said, "They were studying in different coaching institutes and staying at the same PG hostel. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway." 

article-image
Suicide help line

Suicide help line |

