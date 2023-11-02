Rajasthan: Two ED Officers Caught Red-Handed While Taking Bribe Of ₹15 Lakh By ACB In Jaipur

Jaipur: Rajasthan Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an Enforcement Officer (EO) of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and his associate in Jaipur for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹15 lakh.

The EO, Naval Kishore Meena, and his associate, Babulal Meena, were arrested red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while allegedly seeking a bribe from a complainant.

The complainant had alleged that the EO was demanding a bribe of ₹17 lakh in return for not arresting him in a chit-fund case.

Additional Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau, Hemant Priyadarshi (Acting Director General) said, "A complaint was given by the complainant to the Jaipur Nagar III unit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Office, Imphal, Manipur, in lieu of not attaching the property and not arresting Naval Kishore Meena to settle the case registered against him in the chit fund case. Officer (EO) Sub Zone Office, Enforcement Directorate (ED) Imphal, Manipur is being harassed by demanding a bribe amount of ₹17 lakh."

ACB lay a trap

The ACB verified the complaint and laid a trap to catch the EO and his associate. The two men were arrested while allegedly taking a bribe of ₹15 lakh from the complainant. "The EO and his associate are being interrogated by the ACB. A case has been registered against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act," added the official.

Further investigation is underway and more information awaited.

