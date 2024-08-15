 Rajasthan: Tiger Strays From Sariska Reserve, Attacks 4 Youths In Alwar; Panic Grips Villages
A tiger of Sariska Tiger Reserve of Alwar Rajasthan has come out of the forest and attacked four youths from nearby villages on Thursday. Forest officials are searching for the tiger as there is panic in the area. The tiger has been identified as ST 2303, and it is the second time in seven months that it has come out of the forest.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 06:21 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan: Tiger Strays From Sariska Reserve, Attacks 4 Youths In Alwar; Panic Grips Villages | Repersentational Image

Sariska DFO Rajendra Kumar Hooda said that information has been received about the tiger reaching the rural area, A team of forest officials from the local post was sent to the spot to search the tiger.

As per the reports Vikas Kumar, a resident of Basni village was attacked by the tiger at around five in the morning when he was going to his village from the railway station. Vikas has tiger claws on one hand and back. During this, seeing the lights of a motorbike, the tiger ran away towards the nearby village Darbarpur where it attached Satish (45), Binu (30), and Mahendra (33). All three are under treatment in Alwar.

Due to the presence of Tiger, there is panic among the nearby villagers including Darbarpur, Ahir Bhaghola and Basni. The schools have been closed. Tiger's pug marks were seen in Darbarpur village around 10 am. Darbarpur Sarpanch Veer Singh said that villagers are scared because of the tiger and have asked to remain at home.

Bhopal: Man Dies Of Tiger Attack, CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹8L Compensation
Government schools have been closed. The children have been sent home in the car. The villagers said that the same tiger had attacked a farmer in Kotkasim area 7 months ago. Two forest workers were also injured in that incident

