 Rajasthan: SIT To Probe Alleged Religious Conversion In Bharatpur
Manish GodhaUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the alleged religious conversion cases that came to light in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. The SIT will also keep a close watch on such incidents across the district.

Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachhawa said that recently two cases of hurting religious sentiments and conversation were registered in Atalbandh and Chiksana police station. The police have arrested three persons in these cases.

Kachhawa said that given these incidents of the past days in the district, an SIT has been formed under the supervision of the Additional Superintendent of Police. The objective of the SIT is to investigate and stop such incidents in the district.

On February 11, an incident of the alleged conversion of about 400 people in a private hotel in the city came to light. Upon the complaint of Hindu organisations, the police reached the spot, stopped it and arrested two people. On February 14, a similar case came to light in Pipla village of the district, in which people had fled from the spot, but one person has been arrested.

The initial findings revealed that a group of people target poor and SC category persons and convert by luring them with money. Hindu organisations claim that so far about 20,000 people have been converted, but SP Kachhawa said that neither the police has released any such data, nor does the department have any such number.

