Chhattisgarh Government Will Bring Anti-Religious Conversion Bill: Minister Brijmohan Agrawal

Brijmohan Agrawal | X

Raipur: While participating in discussion on demand for grants of his respective departments, Minister for Higher Education, Culture, School Education, Parliamentary Affairs, Tourism and Religious Trust and Endowment Brijmohan Agrawal on Wednesday announced Vishnu Deo Sai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Chhattisgarh will bring anti-conversion bill in Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly.

The bill is brought to check the cases of illegal religious conversion in the state. "A law will be made to stop illegal religious conversions in Chhattisgarh State”, the Minister said. Many forces are working to change the religious demography of the state and the bill will be brought in this session to stop such illegal conversion, he added.

Religious Teachings To Be Imparted In Schools:

Moreover, the Minister Brijmohan Agrawal also said, even in schools, religious teachings will be imparted so that the students can remain connected with their culture. He further said that the State government will bring a project so that the all the five Shakti Peeths can be connected.

The State government will organize Rajim Kumbh again. For the first time in the country, we started Rajim Kumbh Kalpa. But the Congress government got it closed as soon as it came to power. The Congress created a reputation by earning money through transfer of school teachers. We want to give Chhattisgarh an identity in the country and the world, he said.

Minister Slams Congress On Rajim Kumbh

“How many saints came in five years? Congress ended the glory of Rajim Kumbh. We will bring Culture Connect scheme. Chhattisgarh will build Dham in Ayodhya, Tirupati and Puri. One lakh rupees will be given to the pilgrims going to Mansarovar. Rs 25,000 will be given for Sindhu Darshan,” he said in the House.

Rs 2500 will be given to Manjhi and Rs 2000 to Chalaki. The culture of Chhattisgarhi is the culture of Sirpur, Ramgarh and Champaran. The Congress government limited the culture of Chhattisgarh to Bhaura, Gilli Danda and Sonta. Prime Minister Folk Art Festival will be organized. Garh Kaleva will be established in all tourist places. Bharat Bhavan will be built in Chhattisgarh. Padma Shri awardees in Chhattisgarh will be given Rs 25,000 monthly pension.

On English Medium Schools

One section in English Medium will start in 25,000 schools of the state. Teaching will be in English from class 1st to class 5th. Congress did corruption in the name of Atmanand School Scheme. 800 crores were spent for renovation on 251 old buildings. Congress tried to make knowledge a market. The previous Congress government in Chhattisgarh recruited 13,000 teachers within five years. 33,000 teachers will be recruited within one year in the state, said the Minister.

During the 15 years of the previous BJP government, schools increased from 15,000 to 30,000. 50 high schools and 50 higher schools will be opened. Bicycles will be given to all girl students of the schools in the state. Innovation will be promoted in higher education. All eligible staffs will be promoted within one year. A system will be developed to maintain quality education in the state. The issue of pay anomalies related to teachers will be resolved, he said.