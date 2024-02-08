Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Announces Shift To Online Coal Transport Permits After Offline System Corruption Scandal

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai | FPJ

BJP MLA Rajesh Munat from Raipur West Legislative Assembly constituency brought forth a calling attention motion concerning the transportation of coal and the transition to offline processes for permits (TPs) on the third day of Chhattisgarh State Assembly.

In response to this motion, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who also oversees the Mineral Resources Department, announced that henceforth, online transport permits would be issued for coal transportation in Chhattisgarh.

The CM mentioned that under the previous government, the Director of the Mineral Resources Department had altered the mineral (coal) transport permit system online to offline mode, terminating the prevailing online permit system. The decision of shifting online to offline was taken solely by himself without getting proper sanctions from then ruling government. The decision led to major corruption in the coal transportation, significantly tarnished the state's image.

The CM said, on July 15, 2020, the Mineral Resources Department issued an order through the Director, mandating physical verification of e-permits by the State Mineral Corporation for transit approval. This shift from online to offline processes resulted in delays and facilitated corruption.

He emphasized that this corruption had damaged the state's reputation, with several officials, including the Director and mining officers, now imprisoned and under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Responding to MLA Munat's queries regarding the approval process for the amendment to the online system, Chief Minister Sai disclosed that the decision was made without administrative clearance from the government.

He stated that Sameer Vishnoi, Director of the Mineral Resources Department at the time, who is currently in jail, had introduced the new instructions in 2020. The matter is also being probed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the ED.

MLA Munat further pressed on why the online process was switched to offline and questioned the authority of the Director to make this decision without proper authorization. He also inquired about the possibility of transferring the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and reverting to an online process.

The CM said, the case is lying with ED.