 Rajasthan Shocker: 19-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gangraped, Acid Thrown & Killed; Body Dumped In Well In Karauli
Local Police authorities give information about the horrific incident. Giving information on the identity of the victim, police stated that the body was sent for postmortem for further investigation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
Rajasthan Shocker: 19-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gangraped, Acid Thrown & Killed; Body Dumped In Well In Karauli | Representative image/ Pexels

Rajasthan: In a horrifying incident that took place in Rajasthan, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered; acid was thrown at her face after the gangrape. The body was found in a well on Bhilapada road under Nadauti police station limits of Karauli on Thursday.

Local Police authorities give information about the horrific incident. Giving information on the identity of the victim, police stated that the body was sent for postmortem for further investigation.

Police Provides Details On Shocking Incident

Babulal, Police Officer Nadoti said, "We got information around 9.00 pm about a body of a girl in a well located on Bhilapada road, the police reached the spot and after taking out the body, she was identified as a resident of Mohanpura village under Balghat police station, aged 19 years. The body was sent to the mortuary of the district hospital in Hindaun for post-mortem. Further action will be taken based on the medical reports. Further investigation is underway..."

Victim's Family Stages Protest

According to local reports, after the victim's dead body was taken out of the well by the Nadauti police station officials, the relatives of the deceased created a ruckus. Spots of pouring acid were found on the face of the deceased, due to which the family members are adamant in demanding the arrest of the accused in the case by alleging murder.

BJP Slams Congress Government

On getting information about the matter, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Kirodi Lal Meena also reached the district hospital. He expressed strong displeasure over the death of the girl in the acid attack and the incident of finding dead body in the well. During this, he said that the court has implemented strict legal process in the increasing acid attack cases on women and girls, but today an innocent girl was killed due to the poor law and order of the state government.

