Udaipur Shocker: 10th Standard Student Rapes Classmate With Help of his Sister

In a shocking incident, a minor boy has been detained for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl with the help of his sister in the Hiran Magri area in Rajasthan's Udaipur district.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
“The accused is a drug addict and hence has been admitted to a de-addiction centre. However, his sister is at home. We have recorded the victim’s statement and further investigation is on," SHO of Hiran Magri police station, Ram Sumer Meena, told IANS. 

Police officials said that the victim, as well as the accused, was a Class 10 student in a private school. She and the two accused went to the same tuition class, and were friends.

The boy had been after the victim asking her to share her nude video which she refused. Later, his sister also pressured the victim to send the nude video. Soon after, the siblings concocted a plan and called the victim to a room where the sister locked her in along with her brother. The accused then raped her and made a video. 

The Police have started an investigation and have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO)  Act. A case has also been registered under the IT Act. Police have also recorded the statement of the victim before a judge in court.

According to SHO Meena, the incident happened in August 2022 but was reported recently when the objectionable video went viral on social media. The accused, he said, made a video of the incident and circulated it in the school social media group. The victim's schoolmates saw the video on social platforms and reported it to the principal. The principal then called the girl's family and informed them about the matter who got a complaint lodged against the minor siblings at the Hiran Magri police station.

article-image

