Rajasthan: Senior Congress MLA Shaves Head To Protest Gehlot's Inaction On Alleged Corruption Of Minister

Jaipur: Senior Congress MLA from Sangod Bharat Singh Kundanpur has shaved his head and accused CM Ashok Gehlot of not taking any action on the alleged corruption of Mines Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya.

In a letter to CM Gehlot, Bharat Singh said 'you openly supported Bhaya's corruption. This does not suit Gandhian Ashok Gehlot. Your integrity is dead and for this, I am getting my head shaved and offering my hair to you. Please accept this humble gift. Remember Mahatma Gandhi and the 'seven' sins mentioned by him. This post of Chief Minister is not permanent.'

His letter and pics of shaved heads went viral on social media. This is not the first letter of Bharat Singh to CM Gehlot. He has been targeting Minister for Mines Pramod Jain Bhaya for quite a long time and kept writing about this to the CM, but no action has been taken till now. Bharat Singh even announced a protest against Gehlot on his arrival in Kota on Tuesday.

Bharat Singh who was a senior minister in the previous tenure of Ashok Gehlot, said that he shaved his head as a symbol. Some issues were put before the Chief Minister who is a known Gandhian. "He has done excellent work as Chief Minister. Many times I drew his attention to important issues but he gave protection to some corrupt people by not paying attention to those issues," said Bharat Singh adding that he will keep his forehead like this forever to remind people that Bharat Singh shaved his head on the issue of fighting against corruption.

Notably, CM Ashok Gehlot was to visit Kota on Tuesday to inaugurate the Chambal River Front, but he skipped the visit at the eleventh hour citing 'unavoidable reasons'.

