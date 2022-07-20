Rajasthan: Saint attempts self-immolation protesting illegal mining in Bharatpur

FPJ

Demanding a ban on illegal mining in the hills situated in the Bharatpur region, a priest, Saint Haridas Baba, tried to immolate himself by putting inflammable material on his body on Wednesday. The step came a day after he climbed a mobile tower on Tuesday to protest illegal mining in the city.

Senior police officers and local administration, who reached the spot, rushed him to a nearby hospital. He is in critical condition.

Anticipating unrest and violence, the local administration on Tuesday also ordered the suspension of internet service in several areas, including Pahari, Deeg, Nagar, and Sikar areas, till noon.

Haridas Baba had threatened self-immolation yesterday. He had stated that saints have been protesting and staging dharna against illegal mining for a long time.

Cabinet Minister Vishvendra Singh held talks with the saints on Monday. He said as per the demand of the local saints, the state government will notify this region as forest area.