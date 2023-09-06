Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot To Not Head Any Election Panels Of State Congress; Ashok Gehlot To Lead Party

Sachin Pilot | File Image

Jaipur: The former deputy CM and senior leader of Rajasthan Congress Sachin Pilot will not lead any of the election panels formed by the party. The Party announced eight election committees on Wednesday but Sachin has not been given chairmanship of any of the committees, though he has been inducted as a member of some important committees.

The party earlier formed three election panels namely the state election committees, the political affairs committee, and the screening committee. He was made a member of all these committees but looking at his stature, he was expected to get some important responsibility.

His close ones were hoping to get the chairmanship of the Campaign Committee which runs the election campaign of the party, but this committee will be headed by cabinet minister Govind Ram Meghwal, who is a close aide of CM Ashok Gehlot.

Core Committee and Coordination Committee

A senior leader of the party said that the election panels formed by the party suggest that it is going to be Ashok Gehlot's show only. The two most important committees formed by the party are the Core Committee and the Coordination Committee.

The Core Committee will be headed by the in-charge of the party Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and the Coordination Committee though has no chairman will be headed by Ashok Gehlot himself as he is the Chief Minister. The campaign committee and the media committee are also given to the ministers of the Gehlot cabinet. It clearly shows that it will be Gehlot only who will lead the election, ' said the leader on anonymity.

Move will cost party in Eastern Rajasthan, says Sachin camp

The on-record reaction of Sachin Pilot or his close ones is awaited but the record reaction of his loyalists suggests that they are not happy with this. A leader close to Sachin Pilot camp said that it will cost the party in eastern Rajasthan where Gurjars voted for Congress only in the previous elections.

The Manifesto Committee will be headed by Dr CP Joshi who is the Speaker of Rajasthan Assembly and it seems that the opposition BJP will question this as Joshi is holding a constitutional post.

