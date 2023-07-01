 Rajasthan: Congress Patiently Awaits "Good News" From Sachin Pilot Camp
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: Congress Patiently Awaits "Good News" From Sachin Pilot Camp

Rajasthan: Congress Patiently Awaits "Good News" From Sachin Pilot Camp

Indications are that Rahul Gandhi will persuade Sachin to join hands with Gehlot to win the Assembly elections due later this year and in return he would get the post of the AICC general secretary and a position in the Congress Working Committee (CWC)

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 07:49 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former President Rahul Gandhi were busy on Saturday with the senior party leaders to resolve the ongoing tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and dissident leader Sachin Pilot to let both camps contest the elections unitedly to repeat the grand old party's government in the desert state.

Even before they make any announcement, Congress MLA Indraj Singh Gurjar of Pilot camp issued a tweet creating a flutter in the political circles, saying, "Good news is coming soon, please be patient friends."

Rahul to appease Pilot with AICC gen secy post

Indications are that Rahul will persuade Sachin to join hands with Gehlot to win the Assembly elections due later this year and in return he would get the post of the AICC general secretary and a position in the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party that is yet not constituted.

Pilot did not comment on Gurjar's tweet, but he also triggered speculation on his return to Jaipur from Delhi on Friday by meeting veteran leaders of his camp, namely Deependra Singh Shekhawat and Brijendra Singh Ola among others.

Read Also
Rajasthan: CM Gehlot Affirms Permanent Reconciliation with Sachin Pilot, Pledges Commitment to...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

I-T Department Assures Resolution For PAN-Aadhaar Linkage Issues

I-T Department Assures Resolution For PAN-Aadhaar Linkage Issues

Rajasthan: Congress Patiently Awaits "Good News" From Sachin Pilot Camp

Rajasthan: Congress Patiently Awaits

Embracing the Strength of Generations: Intergenerational Communities as a Pathway to Addressing...

Embracing the Strength of Generations: Intergenerational Communities as a Pathway to Addressing...

Uttar Pradesh: Five Lakh Temples Across India To Celebrate Ram Temple Inauguration At Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh: Five Lakh Temples Across India To Celebrate Ram Temple Inauguration At Ayodhya

Andhra Pradesh's Lightning Fingers: Man Sets World Record With Blazing Typing Speed; Watch Video

Andhra Pradesh's Lightning Fingers: Man Sets World Record With Blazing Typing Speed; Watch Video