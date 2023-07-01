Rajasthan: Congress Patiently Awaits

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former President Rahul Gandhi were busy on Saturday with the senior party leaders to resolve the ongoing tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and dissident leader Sachin Pilot to let both camps contest the elections unitedly to repeat the grand old party's government in the desert state.

Even before they make any announcement, Congress MLA Indraj Singh Gurjar of Pilot camp issued a tweet creating a flutter in the political circles, saying, "Good news is coming soon, please be patient friends."



Rahul to appease Pilot with AICC gen secy post

Indications are that Rahul will persuade Sachin to join hands with Gehlot to win the Assembly elections due later this year and in return he would get the post of the AICC general secretary and a position in the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party that is yet not constituted.



Pilot did not comment on Gurjar's tweet, but he also triggered speculation on his return to Jaipur from Delhi on Friday by meeting veteran leaders of his camp, namely Deependra Singh Shekhawat and Brijendra Singh Ola among others.

Speculations are rife in the political circles in #Rajasthan after #Congress MLA Indraj Singh Gurjar from the Sachin Pilot group tweeted that good news is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/DXDuBOctm9 — IANS (@ians_india) July 1, 2023