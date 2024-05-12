Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Addresses Meeting Organised For BJP Candidate Ujjwal Nikam In Mumbai |

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday addressed a meeting organized in favor of BJP candidate Shri Ujjwal Nikam at Parleshwar Road, Vile Warley, East Mumbai.

Chief Minister Dhami said that Prime Minister Modi ji has taken the hat of our Uttarakhand to the people. He said that he has come to meet his family. All the people are connected to Uttarakhand despite living in Mumbai. The upcoming elections are an election for the bright future of the country, the resolve for a developed India, to make India the third largest economy in the world. Uttarakhand is known as Devbhoomi and Veerbhoomi. With the blessings of the public, there is a wave of Prime Minister Modi ji across the country. Some anti-national forces along with foreign powers want to weaken India. But the entire country has resolved to make PM Modi the Prime Minister again.

The Chief Minister Dhami said that the INDIA alliance was formed not to form the government but to save the survival of the family. The Prime Minister Modi considers 140 crore people as his family. He said that BJP candidate Shri Ujjwal Nikam ji has done many things in the national interest. Despite the protection of the then Congress government, he sent terrorist Ajmal Kasab to the gallows. Despite the protection of the then Congress government, terrorist Ajmal Kasab was hanged. He said that we have to vote unitedly for Shri Ujjwal Nikam ji on May 20. He reiterated that your vote will directly give energy to the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, institutions like IIT, AIIMS are being built in the country. Construction of world class infrastructure is continuing in India. India leads the region in digital payments. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, development work executed on the principle of Antyodaya. Ayushman health cards of 55 lakh people have been made in Uttarakhand. Under the Ujjwala scheme, gas cylinders are being delivered to every home. In the last 10 years, 25 crore people have been brought out of the poverty line. Thousands of soldiers of Uttarakhand have sacrificed their lives to save Kashmir. Today Article 370 has been abolished from that Kashmir.

The Chief Minister Dhami said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, CAA law has been implemented in the country, triple talaq has also been abolished. The construction work of a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram has been done in Ayodhya. Along with opposing the country, Congress people also oppose the army. The Prime Minister has a special attachment to Uttarakhand. In the last 10 years, under his leadership, work on more than Rs 2 lakh crore schemes has been done in the state of Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister Dhami said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, after the independence of the country, Uttarakhand has become the first state where UCC has been implemented. He said that BJP's resolution letter talks about implementing Uniform Civil Code. Now government recruitments are taking place in Uttarakhand with complete transparency. He said that we have resolved to preserve the original form of Uttarakhand. Now people attitude towards the people of Uttarakhand has changed. People's feelings towards us are sacred. In Uttarakhand, we have implemented strict anti-copying law, action on land jihad, anti-riot law, anti-conversion law and giving 30 horizontal reservations to women.

The Chief Minister Dhami said that before 2014, under the Congress government, a new scam used to resurfaced every day. But there has not been a single scam under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Today India has become stronger and more powerful than before. Today the Indian Army goes into the enemy country and conducts surgical strikes. National devotees and Ram devotees all over the country are celebrating the Ram Temple, while Congress people still insult the Sanatan culture. Bala Saheb Thackeray ji had a big contribution in the construction work of Ram Temple, but today his son has formed an alliance with the opponents of Ram Temple. Congress is now furious and talks about imposing inheritance tax. These people have snatched away OBC reservation in Karnataka and given it to people of special category.

During this, Mahendra Singh Gusain, Sanjay Upadhyay, Amarjeet Mishra, Status Minister Vinay Rohela, Aniket Nigam, Rajendra Sharma, Mohan Kala and others were present.