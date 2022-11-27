Rajasthan rural tourism scheme okayed | File

To explore the possibilities in rural tourism, the Rajasthan Government has come up with the Rural Tourism Scheme 2022. The Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved the scheme recently.

“The scheme will not only boost rural tourism in Rajasthan but will create employment opportunities and protect rural handicrafts,” an official said.

The scheme has provisions to establish tourism units such as rural guest houses, agricultural tourism units, camping sites, and caravan parks in the villages for domestic and foreign tourists to help them get acquainted with the rural culture.

Tourism units will be allowed on a minimum of 1,000 square metres and a maximum of two hectares of agricultural land on a 15 feet wide road. These will not require land conversion and building plan approvals. Besides, these will get a 100% exemption in stamp duty and will get other government incentives.

The desert state has a vibrant rural culture, and villages near the far-flung sand dunes attract tourists from across the world. Hav­e­lis and old houses in She­kh­a­wati have a great global footfall. The havelis will be hotspots.