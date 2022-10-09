Rajasthan: Royal train Palace on Wheels back on track after two years

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot inspecting the iconic Palace on Wheels in Jaipur, on Saturday | FPJ

Jaipur: One of the major tourist attractions of Rajasthan, the royal train Palace on Wheels is finally back on track after 2 years. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot flagged off the train in Jaipur on Saturday for a three-day inaugural tour. The first tour of the train for tourists will commence on October 12th from Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Gehlot said that the, "Palace on Wheels has set high standards for experiential tourism in the world for the last 40 years. The resumption of this train after a gap of 2 years is a good sign. This is a positive indication for the tourism sector to emerge stronger in the coming days."

Before the departure of the train, the Chief Minister took stock of the facilities on board the Palace on Wheels. Wishing the passengers a happy journey, he said that it is a matter of pride for us to resume the services of Palace on Wheels.

"Tourists from all over the country and abroad are mesmerized by the heritage and cultural traditions of Rajasthan on the royal train," said Gehlot.

The operation of the royal train had been suspended for almost two years due to Covid.

The luxury train is being operated as a joint venture of Railways and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC).

It is noteworthy that the first royal train was started in the year 1982. As a result of the change in rail gauges from time to time by the railways, the second train from meter gauge to broad gauge was built in 1991 and the third in 1995.

A 7-day royal retreat

Apart from Delhi and Agra, the train will embark on a seven-day journey to the beautiful cities of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Jaisalmer and Bharatpur, which will attract both domestic and foreign tourists.

The tariff of the train ranges between Rs 3.50- 5.35 lakhs for 7 days and the look and interior of the train have been designed to highlight the culture and heritage of the state. The train has the facilities of a Spa, Bar, Laundry, Gym and Salon.

Along with this, the tourists are served Rajasthani, Chinese and Continental food along with Indian food. Travel is free for children up to 5 years on the train.