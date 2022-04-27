Rajasthan: Right wing organisations protest against demotion of two Alwar temples

Alwar: The Bharatiya Janata Party and Hindutva organisations have taken out an ‘aakrosh rally’ [anger rally] in Alwar, Rajasthan, to protest the demolition of three temples and shops during an anti-encroachment drive in Rajasthan's Rajgarh.

Rajgarh is a BJP-run municipality

Earlier on Tuesday, the Rajasthan government suspended two senior officials of Rajgarh municipality in Alwar following a backlash over the demolition of two temples as part of an anti-encroachment drive to widen a road in the municipal town.

Rajgarh Municipality chairman Satish Duharia and executive officer Banwari Lal Meena have been suspended, an official order said.



imilarly, according to another order of the department, Banwari Lal Meena, the executive officer of the municipality, has also been suspended from the post after being found guilty of dereliction of duty and unlawful conduct.

The Congress-led state government had also suspended sub-divisional officer of Rajgarh, Alwar, Keshav Kumar Meena (RAS) on Monday.

Reacting on the suspension order, BJP state president Satish Poonia said, "Truth is not defeated. To hide the mistakes of the government and its officers, the Congress, which once accused the BJP board in Rajgarh, has finally taken action against the guilty officers. People know on whose behest the temples were demolished and whose immoral thinking was implemented by the officials."

