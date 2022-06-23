Rajasthan: Rahul Gandhi's quote on Sachin Pilot’s patience goes viral

Congress leader Sachin Pilot with then Congress President Rahul Gandhi | PTI

Jaipur: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s quote of former deputy CM of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot’s patience is getting viral in Rajasthan. Pilot supporters are circulating it widely and the quote has sparked a new round of buzz among political circles in the state.

Rahul’s quote came on Wednesday at Congress headquarters in Delhi when he was addressing Congress workers and leaders after his return from the ED office.

Rahul Gandhi said ‘ED officers asked me on the last day that you answered all the questions, where does this patience come from? I said - I can't tell.’

Rahul said ‘do you know, where did the patience come from? I am working in the Congress party since 2004. Every Congress leader understands this. Look, Sachin Pilot Ji is sitting. Siddaramaiah is sitting, Randeep is sitting, and everyone is sitting patiently. This is our party, it does not let us get tired.’

The video of RaGa’s address is being widely circulated by Sachin Pilot supporters on social media giving an impression that Rahul understands the patience of Sachin Pilot.

A staunch supporter of Pilot and a senior leader of Congress Sushil Asopa tweeted ‘ Rahul Gandhi said that Sachin Pilot is sitting patiently. Pilot can be patient but people of Rajasthan can’t be patient as in 2018 the public wanted Pilot to become the CM.’

A senior Congress leader said that Rahul may have different intentions but taking the name of Sachin Pilot in the presence of leaders from all over the country including Rajasthan in AICC and particularly in the reference to patience is making his address important considering the internal politics of Rajasthan Congress.

Sachin is without a post since July 2020.

Sachin Pilot is working without a post after the rebellion act of July 2020. On 14 July 2020, Sachin Pilot was removed from the Deputy CM and Congress State President. Along with him, his supporters and MLAs were removed from their posts. After reconciliation in August 2020, a three-member committee was formed regarding the demands of the Pilot camp.