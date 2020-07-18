Rajasthan Political Crisis: ATS, SOG form 8-member team to probe audiotapes

ATS and SOG have formed an eight-member team to investigate the case of horse-trading registered against the complaint of chief whip Mahesh Joshi. All the audio clips that have come forth will be examined for authenticity and FSL tests will also be carried out.

ADG of ATS, SOG Ashok Rathore had issued orders to form the eight member team led by IPS Vikas Sharma. RPS officers from ATS, SOG and CID CB are part of the team. A SOG team is searching for the MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh of Pilot camp in Haryana and Delhi to interrogate them. But it is unable to locate them.

Sanjay Jain the person alleged to be the intermediary in the horse-trading case was produced in the CMM 2 court by SOG and they have taken him on a four-day remand.

Two others Bharat Malani and Ashok Singh had been arrested earlier. Today the SOG suffered a setback as the two refused to provide voice samples when the request for the same was put up by SOG before the ACJM 2 court.

There are a total of three cases filed in the political saga related to horse-trading with SOG. One case (No 47/2020) was filed earlier during Rajya Sabha elections and two cases (No 48/2020 and 49/2020) have been filed recently.