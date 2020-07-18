Rajasthan Live Updates: Sachin Pilot refused to meet Sonia, Rahul, claims sources close to PGV

Amid the chaos that’s still going on, a new claim has emerged that Sachin Pilot demanded the Chief Ministership within a year which became the final straw the broke the camel’s back.
According to NDTV, sources close to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that Pilot refused to meet Sonia and Rahul Gandhi unless he was given that particular role.It proved to be what PGV sources called a ‘dealbreaker’. Pilot wanted a public announcement and that led to his sacking as Deputy CM and PCC chief.Meanwhile, Pilot’s members told the same channel that he was ‘aggrieved by the sacking’.Sources quoted Pilot saying: “On one hand, the Congress talks of 'doors open' and on the other hand I am sacked and disqualification notice sent. I am attacked by Ashok Gehlot.”
Two days after an open offer to return home and negotiate, the Congress on Friday slammed doors on Rajasthan rebel leader Sachin Pilot and confronted his faction with incriminating audio tapes which suggest wheeling-dealing with the BJP to oust the Ashok Gehlot government.
Maha Congress claims over Rs 500 cr was collected from Mumbai to topple Gehlot govt
Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Party’s (MPCC) spokesman Sachin Sawant in his tweet said, ‘’ We have got information that collection of more than Rs 500 crore have been done from Mumbai in order to topple @ashogehlot51 ji led @INCIndia government in Rajasthan. I have spoken to @AnilDeshmukhNCP ji and requested him to look into this serious matter to find the masterminds.’’
