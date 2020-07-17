Rajasthan Political Crisis: Now, Maha Congress claims over Rs 500 cr was collected from Mumbai to topple Gehlot govt

The ongoing political drama in Rajasthan has taken a new twist after the Congress party in Maharashtra alleged that over Rs 500 crore was collected from Mumbai to topple the Ashok Gehlot government there.
Now, Congress has called upon the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to immediately order an inquiry into this ‘’serious matter’’ to find the masterminds.
Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Party’s (MPCC) spokesman Sachin Sawant in his tweet said, ‘’ We have got information that collection of more than Rs 500 crore have been done from Mumbai in order to topple @ashogehlot51 ji led @INCIndia government in Rajasthan. I have spoken to @AnilDeshmukhNCP ji and requested him to look into this serious matter to find the masterminds.’’
Sawant’s demand comes a few hours after Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and senior BJP leader were accused along with rebel Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma of conspiring to pull down the CM Ashok Gehlot led government in Rajasthan. The Congress has alleged that investigations have revealed rebel MLAs were plotting with the BJP against the government. Two FIRs were filed after the Congress party levelled charges, one referring to "Gajendra Singh".
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said two audio recordings surfaced in which Bhanwar Lal Sharma was heard in discussions with BJP leaders. Congress has claimed that one of the voices belongs to Shekhawat.
Subsequently, the Congress suspended Bhanwar Lal Sharma and another rebel MLA, Vishvendra Singh, claiming audio proof that they were involved in deal-making to dislodge the party's government in nexus with the BJP.
