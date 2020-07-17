Rajasthan Political Crisis: Now, Maha Congress claims over Rs 500 cr was collected from Mumbai to topple Gehlot govt

The ongoing political drama in Rajasthan has taken a new twist after the Congress party in Maharashtra alleged that over Rs 500 crore was collected from Mumbai to topple the Ashok Gehlot government there.

Now, Congress has called upon the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to immediately order an inquiry into this ‘’serious matter’’ to find the masterminds.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Party’s (MPCC) spokesman Sachin Sawant in his tweet said, ‘’ We have got information that collection of more than Rs 500 crore have been done from Mumbai in order to topple @ashogehlot51 ji led @INCIndia government in Rajasthan. I have spoken to @AnilDeshmukhNCP ji and requested him to look into this serious matter to find the masterminds.’’