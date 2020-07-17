Rajasthan Audiotape Row: SOG registers FIR - what we know so far

The political drama being played out in Rajasthan now has audiotapes adding a twist to the plot. The three clips have various individuals supposedly belonging to the Sachin Pilot camp holding conversations about having 30 MLAs and payment of money for toppling the Ashok Gehlot government. Special Operations Group (SOG) has registered an FIR on the complaint given by chief whip Mahesh Joshi about the clips under charges of sedition and political conspiracy. Congress has suspended MLAs Vishvendra Singh and Bhanwarlal Sharma from the party and sought a reply from them. It is also alleged that one of the tapes has the voice of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Shekhawat has rubbished all the allegations leveled against him.

A SOG team has left for Manesar to gather voice samples from the MLAs Vishvendra Singh and Bhanwarlal Sharma. Vishvendra Singh had been removed from the post of tourism minister at the same time when Pilot had been stripped of his portfolio and post of PCC chief. In two of the clips, Bhanwarlal Sharma can be allegedly heard assuring about numbers and making a commitment on behalf of other MLAs. As a mandatory move, SOG has also sought permission from the court to collect voice samples.

Speaking to the media outside the hotel where the MLAs supporting Gehlot are camped, National Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala has come down heavily on the BJP and accused it of conspiring to topple the democratically elected government of Rajasthan. He announced the suspension of Singh and Sharma. He called upon Sachin Pilot to come out in the open and clarify his stand.

Newly-appointed state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara was also present and demanded that the tapes clearly show the role of BJP in trying to topple the government. Dotasara urged BJP to remove Gajendra Singh from his post. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh has rubbished the claims of his voice in the audio clips. He said that he is ready to cooperate in any interrogation. Singh went on to say that the person in the tape has a dialect from Shekhawati, where he is from Marwar.

The SOG has registered an FIR under Section 124A and 120B. Section 124A refers to sedition while 120B is a section for political conspiracy. The SOG has arrested one Sanjay Jain and is interrogating him. He is believed to be the intermediary through the money deals being done.

Speaking to the media after SOG registered a complaint Chief whip Mahesh Joshi said that he recognized the voice of Bhanwarlal Sharma in the clips. For the other audios, he said that SOG would investigate. He gave a clean chit to MLAs Chetan Dudi, Ashok Chandna, and Vijaypal Mirdha from being involved in the money deal. Bhanwarlal Sharma had assured the intermediary about their support in the exchange for money in the audiotapes.

Meanwhile, reports are also coming in about extra police force being deployed at the resort in Manesar where the MLAs of Pilot group are staying.