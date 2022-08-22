Rajasthan: Police lathicharge on ABVP supporters who went to file nomination for university elections

ANI

Ahead of student union polls in the Rajasthan University located in Jaipur, police lathicharged Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad workers who gathered without permission for a student election rally. Injuries were reported on both the sides.

The ABVP activists reportedly had also blocked JLN Road. The supporters were lathicharged when went to file nomination for university elections in Jaipur.

Further details are awaited.

#WATCH | Police lathi-charge students who gathered without permission for a student election rally in Rajasthan University, Jaipur. Injuries reported on both sides. pic.twitter.com/V1MhBcF2A7 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 22, 2022

(This is a developing story...)