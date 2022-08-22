e-Paper Get App

Rajasthan: Police lathicharge on ABVP supporters who went to file nomination for university elections

Several people from both the sides were reportedly injured. Further details are awaited.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Ahead of student union polls in the Rajasthan University located in Jaipur, police lathicharged Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad workers who gathered without permission for a student election rally. Injuries were reported on both the sides.

The ABVP activists reportedly had also blocked JLN Road. The supporters were lathicharged when went to file nomination for university elections in Jaipur.

Further details are awaited.

(This is a developing story...)

