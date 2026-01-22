Rajasthan Police Barred From Sharing Accused Photos

Rajasthan Police | X @RajPoliceHelp

Jaipur: The Rajasthan police will no longer share photos and videos of arrested accused persons on social media platforms or with the media. Following strict directives from the High Court, the police headquarters has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) regarding the right to privacy of arrested individuals.

“The police will ensure humane, dignified, and lawful treatment of arrested individuals, and such individuals will not be presented before the media in a humiliating manner,” said the order issued by the ADG (Crime) Hawa Singh Ghumaria, addressed to the Police Commissioners of Jaipur and Jodhpur and all District Superintendents of Police.

The Rajasthan High Court, in its order of January 20, 2026, had taken serious note of the alleged routine practice of police officials compelling accused/arrestees to sit at the entrance of the police station and then taking their photographs, which are then widely circulated online.

“Article 21 of the Constitution of India guarantees not merely the right to life, but the right to live with dignity, honour, and self-respect,” the court observed while dealing with the pleas of 10 petitioners against the police practice of involving the public in parades and the digital dissemination of photographs of individuals in custody.

Based on the directions of the High Court, the Rajasthan police have framed an SOP that mandates ensuring humane, dignified, and lawful treatment of arrested persons.

The SOP states that photos and videos of arrested individuals cannot be uploaded on social media, official or unofficial police platforms, or shared with the media. Furthermore, arrested individuals will not be presented before the media in a humiliating manner. Even during police briefings, the language used regarding arrested individuals will be carefully chosen and respectful.

Besides this, safe arrangements will be made for seating, transporting, and housing the accused during custody. The SOP also includes instructions to exercise extra sensitivity towards women, the elderly, young girls, and other vulnerable groups.