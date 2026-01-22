'Air Shows Are Free For All': Indian Air Force Issues Clarification Amid Entry Fee Controversy |

The Indian Air Force has issued an official clarification after reports emerged that spectators were being charged to witness the air show currently underway in Nashik. In a statement, the IAF categorically said it does not charge any entry fee for air shows conducted across the country and does not derive any monetary benefit from these public displays.

It has come to notice that entrance fees are being charged for witnessing the Indian Air Force air show being held at Nashik. The #IAF conducts air shows across the country to inspire and motivate the youth and to foster a deeper connect with the nation. The IAF would like to… — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) January 22, 2026

The clarification comes amid growing public interest in the Nashik air show, which marks the first appearance of the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team in the city and has attracted large crowds.

Air shows meant to inspire citizens

The Air Force underlined that air shows are organised with the sole objective of inspiring and motivating the youth, fostering a stronger connection between the Armed Forces and the nation, and showcasing the professionalism, skill and capabilities of the IAF. It reiterated that these events are intended to remain accessible to all citizens and are part of the force’s broader public outreach efforts.

The IAF also sought to distance itself from any arrangements that restrict access, stressing that its role is limited to the aerial display and engagement with the public.

Background to Nashik controversy

The clarification follows reports that the Nashik district administration had decided to charge spectators between Rs 200 and Rs 800 to watch the air show at the Gangapur dam site on January 22 and 23. The decision invited criticism from serving and retired Indian Air Force officers, who said charging entry fees defeats the very purpose of conducting such displays.

Traditionally, IAF air shows across Indian cities have been open to the public free of cost, allowing people from all sections of society to experience the spectacle.

This event happened for the first time in Nashik. My in laws were really looking forward to it and they did visit but it was a big letdown. They were made to sit at a random location, well away from the display site, and in that, they could neither see the display nor even… — Sqn Ldr Varlin Panwar (Retd) (@VarlinPanwar) January 22, 2026

Retired officer voices disappointment

Adding to the criticism, Squadron Leader Varlin Panwar, retired, described the experience of his family members as deeply disappointing. “This event happened for the first time in Nashik. My in laws were really looking forward to it and they did visit but it was a big letdown,” she said.

She alleged that spectators were made to sit at a random location, well away from the actual display site, from where they could neither clearly see the manoeuvres nor understand what was happening. He further pointed out that entry was allowed around 9.30 am, while the 20 minute show began only at 11.30 am.

Calling it a “very poor show from the Nashik civil administration”, Panwar said such mismanagement undermines the spirit of an event meant to inspire pride and enthusiasm among citizens.