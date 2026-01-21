 Rajasthan Cabinet Clears Disturbed Areas Bill To Restrict Property Transfers And Protect Tenants’ Rights
Rajasthan Cabinet Clears Disturbed Areas Bill To Restrict Property Transfers And Protect Tenants’ Rights

The Rajasthan cabinet approved a bill to restrict the transfer or sale of immovable property in government-notified disturbed areas. Under the proposed law, property transactions will need prior approval from a competent authority. Violations will be treated as cognizable and non-bailable offences, punishable with three to five years of imprisonment and fines.

Manish Godha | Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel | X @ANI

Jaipur: Following Gujarat, the Rajasthan government has cleared the bill to restrict the transfer or sale of immovable property in the areas notified by the government as “disturbed areas”. The state cabinet, in its meeting on Wednesday, has approved the draft of the ‘Rajasthan Prohibition of Transfer of Immovable Property and Provision for Protection of Tenants from Eviction from Premises in Disturbed Areas Bill, 2026 ’.

Minister’s Rationale

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said a demographic imbalance affects public order, harmony, and the community character of peaceful coexistence. In such areas, when riots and mob violence create unrest, permanent residents are forced to sell their immovable properties at low prices. After a particular area is declared a disturbed area, the transfer of immovable property in that area will be considered invalid and void without the prior permission of the competent authority.

The bill provides that the transfer of immovable property will only be possible with the prior permission of the competent authority. Violation of these provisions of the bill will constitute a non-bailable and cognizable offense, punishable with imprisonment ranging from 3 to 5 years and a fine.

Assembly Presentation

The said Bill is scheduled to be presented in the coming budget session of the state assembly.

“After the passage of this bill, the properties of permanent residents and the rights of tenants on those properties in areas declared as disturbed areas in the state will be protected. This will also help maintain communal harmony and the social fabric in the state,” said the minister to the media.

