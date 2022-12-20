Rajasthan | Open a shop of love in market of hate: Rahul Gandhi

Instagram/miva_andreleo

Jaipur: On the 102nd day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he was “opening a shop of love in the market of hate” through the march, telling BJP leaders questioning his yatra to do it.

“I don't hate BJP leaders, I fight against their ideology but I like them, I like all beings. Some of them (BJP) gesture and ask me what I am doing, my answer is: Nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukaan khol raha hoon (Opening a shop of love in the market of hate)," he said. Mr Gandhi said while addressing a huge rally at Malakhera in Rajasthan's Alwar on Monday.

It was Mr Gandhi's only public meeting in the Rajasthan leg of the yatra, which got a good response.

He was delighted with the response and in his brief address instead of attacking the Central Government on China and others issues, he focused on the objective of the Yatra of spreading love and harmony among the people. He praised the schemes of the Rajasthan Kovernment and suggested some programsme for the party and the State Government.

Mr Gandhi said not only he but the entire Congress party organisation was working to spread love and BJP will must do so.

“Your 'bazaar is of nafrat' (the market is of hatred), but my shop is of love," he stressed.

“Rahul Gandhi is nothing, From Mahatma Gandhi to Nehru and from Ambedkar to Azad, all did the same and the BJP will have to do it,” the Gandhi scion said.

Amid the ongoing tussle of leadership in the Rajasthan Congress, Mr Gandhi praised the schemes implemented by the Rajasthan Government, saying perhaps the best schemes for the poor were launched in the State.

He said, “People are getting good medical facilities and better treatment in Rajasthan through the Chiranjeevi scheme. It has removed the fear from the hearts of lakhs of people. It can set the example for other States.”

He appreciated the scheme of English medium government schools and attacked the BJP for opposing the language.

He said, “The BJP leaders are against the English language but ask them which school their son attends? All their children go to convent schools but they do not want the son of a farmer or a labourer to learn English. They want you not to dream big.”

“I don't mean Indian languages should not be studied but if you want to communicate to the world, English is the only language. Every child of Rajasthan should get an opportunity to learn it,’’ Mr Gandhi added.

Praising the good schemes, the Gandhi dynast said the grievances he received during the Yatra and the voice of the country's workers and citizens of Rajasthan should be heard in the Government.

“The ministers must undertake a 15-km-long foot march once in a month to reach out to people and address their grievances. Walking is beneficial not only for the health but will also benefit the Government and the ruling party. Once a month all the Ministers of Rajasthan take to the streets. People's problems will automatically come to you,” the former Congress president said.

He asked the Government to implement the rights given to the tribals in the Tribal Bill and to work for the social security of the gig workers.

He said, “The Government should work for the social security of the lakhs of people who work in the gig economy. They should get facilities like pension, etc.”

Party President Mallikarjun Kharge also addressed the public meeting. Looking at the crowd, Mr Kharge claimed, “The Congress will definitely win the 2024 General Election. This confidence has come with the support of the people.”

He said the people were joining the yatra and the reason for this is Mr Rahul Gandhi.

He accused the Central Government of running away from the debate on the China issue. He said Mr Modi and the President of China have met 18 times after the martyrdom of 20 soldiers in Galwan but the clashes are still happening and the Government is not ready to discuss the issue in Parliament.

Mr Kharge asked the Rajasthan party leaders to get united. He said, “The Congress is strong in Rajasthan. We have to work together. If we keep working together then no one can defeat us. Keep the party strong. We expect more from you.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced a big relief to the beneficiaries of Ujjwala scheme in the rally and said the BPL families of the scheme will get 12 cylinders every year for Rs500 each in the State.