Rajasthan: Not Only New, But Some Old Guarantees Left To Be Fulfilled By Gehlot Govt

Jaipur: Now whether it is considered to be the election strategy of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot or the decisions taken in haste at the last moment, Gehlot has left many big tasks to be completed by the new government to be formed after the election.

These include hundreds of recruitments, the implementation of Mission 2030, the formation of three new districts and most importantly the caste-based survey for which the orders have been issued.

And now Gehlot has announced seven more guarantees in just three days.

In this tenure, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken most of the major decisions in the last year only. Gehlot's budget for the current financial year was full of many populist announcements including an inflation relief package of ₹19000 crores.

In the same year, he formed 19 new districts in Rajasthan and also made innovations like Mission 2030. But some of these decisions like the caste-based survey, the announcement of three new districts and the release of the Mission 2030 vision document were taken just before the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct of assembly election despite knowing that it could not be implemented.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured in a public meeting held recently in Jaipur that the people-centric schemes of the present Congress government will not be stopped but will be implemented in a better way.

Rajasthan Congress's new election strategy?

These incomplete promises are being seen as an election strategy. Political analyst Rajiv Tiwari said that by taking such decisions at the last moment, Gehlot has tried to give a message to the voters that these promises will be fulfilled only if the Congress forms the government again. These are like pre-poll promises.

The BJP state president CP Joshi said that the new guarantees of the Gehlot are of no use as people are still waiting for the fulfilment of the guarantees of loan waiver of farmers, berojgari bhatta, security to women and better law and order

The tasks that remain incomplete:

Caste Survey

Although Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had talked about the caste census 2 months ago, nothing could happen and just 2 days before the implementation of the code of conduct an order was issued to conduct a caste survey. Since the order has been issued, the incoming government will have to make some decisions on this.

Mission 2030

Although this vision document of Mission 2030 has been made only as an action plan for the next 7 years, it could have been cone a little earlier. Now it will be interesting to see with what speed and approach the incoming government works on it.

Free mobile distribution to women

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced the distribution of free mobile phones to women in his last financial year's budget but he could not implement it. This scheme was implemented in July and August of this financial year. A total of 1.35 crore women were to be given smartphones, but given the paucity of time, only 40 lakh women were given these phones in the first phase. The government has given a guarantee card for providing mobile phones to the remaining. Now, the government that will be formed will have to provide free smartphones to about one crore women.

650 thousand government recruitments

The government to be formed after the results of the assembly elections on December 3 will have to proceed with the recruitment process for 65 thousand posts. Due to the code of conduct, the process of appointment 14 recruits to 45 thousand posts has gotten stuck. Apart from this, a recruitment examination for about 20 thousand posts of 13 recruitments is proposed next year.

Three new districts

Just 3 days before the implementation of the model code of conduct, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced to make Malpura, Kuchaman City and Sujangarh new districts. Although no notification of the announcement has been issued, it is just an announcement, and there will be pressure on the incoming government to make decisions regarding the formation of these districts.

East Rajasthan Canal Project

The present Congress government has made the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project i.e. ERCP a big election issue. This is a project worth ₹37000 crore and the new government will have to move forward on this.

