Rajasthan: Nitin Gadkari Stays Silent On Anti-Sanata Dharma Comment, Focuses On Development Projects At Parivartan Yatra Flag Off

Jaipur: It was the fourth flagging-off public meeting of Rajasthan BJP's Parivartan Yatras on Tuesday but was the first where the central leader of the party did not say anything about the Sanatan Dharma controversy or appeasement politics of Congress.

This leader was Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari who talked only about development projects he carried out in his previous and present tenure as Union minister and what farmers can do to be prosperous.

Nitin Gadkari was at Gogamedi temple in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan where he flagged off the fourth Parivartan Yatra of BJP that will cover 50 assembly seats of seven districts of north Rajasthan in the next 18 days.

The previous three Yatras were flagged off by party president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the last three days and all of them attacked Congress and opposition parties for their appeasement and vote bank politics and Sanatan Dharma statement controversy.

Nitin Gadkari keeps mum over anti-sanata dharma comment

But Gadkari did not utter a single word about this. He talked only about the needs of farmers and how they can become prosperous by diversifying into the areas of production of Bioethanol, Bitumen, and Hydrogen. " The farmers need to diversify and think about becoming Annadata to Urjadata (foodgrain producer to energy producer). This will make them millionaires, 'said Gadkari.

Recounting his efforts to sort the water and irrigation infrastructure-related issues of Rajasthan as the Union Minister, Gadkari said that he always tried to fulfill the demands raised by the leaders of Rajasthan and will leave nothing for the future.

He promised for some ROBs and road development projects in the area and called the people to vote for a change in Rajasthan to get the benefits of development. ' Vote to form a double engine government in Rajasthan and see the bullet train of development in the state,' claimed Gadkari.

He has good relations with the former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and it was evident in his address also where many times he recalled the efforts put in by Raje to resolve the issues of Rajasthan as the CM and said ' remember what the previous government has done for the state.'

All the four Parivartan Yatras of Rajasthan BJP are now in the field for the next 19 days. The senior leaders of the state will lead these yatras and hold public meetings in every constituency.

The yatras will culminate in a big public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jaipur on September 25th.

