Rajasthan: Negative RT-PCR report mandatory for travellers from Maharashtra, Kerala

With Covid-19 cases again showing a rise in several states, the Rajasthan government on Thursday put in place travel curbs. Now people travelling from Maharashtra and Kerala to Rajasthan will have to carry their RT-PCR negative report with them.

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, chief minister Ashok Gehlot had a review meeting with officials. The CM reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state and directed that health protocols be strictly implemented.

With the new strains of the coronavirus being reported in Kerala and Maharashtra, it was decided in the meeting that people from these two states travelling to Rajasthan will have to carry their negative RT-PCR reports.

The RT-PCR reports will be checked by officials at airports and railway stations. The government will issue SOPs in this regard within a day, health department officials said.

The Delhi government too has imposed similar restrictions on travellers from Maharastra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh to the national capital. Maharashtra has reported over 8000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday while Kerala reported over 4,000 new cases.