Rajasthan: Negative RT-PCR report mandatory for travellers from Maharashtra, Kerala

With Covid-19 cases again showing a rise in several states, the Rajasthan government on Thursday put in place travel curbs. Now people travelling from Maharashtra and Kerala to Rajasthan will have to carry their RT-PCR negative report with them.
In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, chief minister Ashok Gehlot had a review meeting with officials. The CM reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state and directed that health protocols be strictly implemented.
With the new strains of the coronavirus being reported in Kerala and Maharashtra, it was decided in the meeting that people from these two states travelling to Rajasthan will have to carry their negative RT-PCR reports.
The RT-PCR reports will be checked by officials at airports and railway stations. The government will issue SOPs in this regard within a day, health department officials said.
The Delhi government too has imposed similar restrictions on travellers from Maharastra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh to the national capital. Maharashtra has reported over 8000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday while Kerala reported over 4,000 new cases.
Gehlot also reviewed the vaccination campaign in the state. The government will launch an awareness campaign regarding vaccination from March so that the pace of vaccination can pick up. Rajasthan has covered 66.5 percent of registered health care workers and frontline workers in its vaccination drive, placing it at second spot in the country.
The CM said people should not fear vaccination and come forward to get vaccinated as the vaccines are totally safe.
Rajasthan has seen a fall in Covid-19 cases in February. In the last 24 days, 2214 new cases have been reported in the state while 19 deaths have been recorded. In January, a total of 8600 new cases were reported and 66 deaths were recorded in the state.
A couple of days back, Gehlot had asked the people in the state to observe utmost caution. He said one year back, coronavirus cases had started rising in the country. He said the new strains have again led to a rise in cases and people should be careful and follow Covid protocols and get themselves tested in case they observe any symptoms.
