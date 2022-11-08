Rajasthan: NCPCR chairperson anticipates trafficking of 46 girls in Bhilwara | Representational Image

The Chairman of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Priyank Kanungo has anticipated the trafficking of 46 girls in Bhilwara. After visiting 3 villages of the districts on Monday, the chairperson informed the media that they found 46 girls missing from 3 villages and fear the possibility of trafficking.



The NCPCR chairman was on a one-day visit to Bhilwara on Monday. He visited three villages of the districts and held a meeting of district-level officers on the issue of the alleged selling of minor girls on stamp papers.



Talking to the media after the meeting, Kanungo said that he visited various rural areas to investigate the issue of selling minor girls on stamp papers in rural areas in the Bhilwara district.



He said that we visited 3 villages and schools including Ituda village in the Jahazpur area. "During this, we talked to Anganwadi workers, ration dealer Asha Sahyogani, Panchayat Secretary, Sarpanch, officials of the education department as well as officials of local administration. Our objective behind this was to collect information on whether the girls are still being sold in the area," he added.

"The purpose and method of the commission are clear: if the girl child is in school, Anganwadi or village then she is safe. In these three villages, 46 girls were found not studying in school. Out of those 46 girls, no information is available on 18 girls, 28 girls are said to be with relatives but were not found in the village. We also tried calling their parents but after all efforts, altogether 46 girls from 3 villages were found missing and we are anticipating the trafficking or selling of these girls," said Priyank Kanungo to the media.





During this, Kanungo also attacked the state government and administration fiercely and said that the people of the caste residing in the area where I visited, do not even have caste certificates yet. The family has got MNREGA job cards, but they were not given employment at all in one and a half years.



It is worth noting that there were media reports of the alleged selling of girls on stamp papers in the Bhilwara district a few days ago. After this, State Child Protection Commission President Sangeeta Beniwal, State Women Commission President Rehana Riyaz Chishti, including a two-member team of the National Commission for Women, visited this area, though the Rajasthan police have claimed that the reported incident of selling of girls in stamp papers in the state is of 2019 and a case was registered against 25 persons at that time and 2 victim girls that have been mentioned in the media report are currently living in Nari Niketan, Ajmer.

