Rajasthan Murder: Man Shot Dead By Friend Under Influence Of Alcohol After Argument In Hanumangarh

Representative Image

Hanumangarh (Rajasthan): One person was shot dead, allegedly by his friend, following an argument in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

Statement Of The Police

According to the Sadar Police Station, the incident took place on Sunday in the Jandawali Rohi village of Hanumangarh. The deceased was identified as Shyamlal, also known as Shyama, and the alleged shooter has been identified as Sitaram, his friend.

Sadar Station House Officer (SHO), Lal Bahadur said Initial reports suggested that Shyamlal was killed by an unknown motorcyclist.

"It has now come out that the friend turned out to be the killer. Initially, it was believed that Shyamlal was killed by an unknown motorcycle rider on land at 21 LLW Jandawali, which is under possession. A case was registered against three individuals," the police official said.

The True Picture Revealed

The SHO said further investigation, led by Superintendant of Police, Vikas Sangwan, revealed the true picture. Several police teams, utilizing technical evidence and confidential information, discovered that Shyamlal and Sitaram had left their homes together and, under the influence of alcohol, had an argument in the field. This dispute escalated, resulting in Sitaram shooting Shyamlal.

"The notable point is that both had left their home together. After reaching the field, Sitaram shot and killed Shyamlal also known as Shyama," Bahadur said.

The police are currently investigating the alleged involvement of other individuals in this matter. The cause of the dispute is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.