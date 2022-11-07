e-Paper Get App
Rajasthan: Mother kills daughter to save sick son, tried to kill husband; arrested

The accused's older son Nikendra Singh has a hole in his heart and the distraught mother thought that sacrificing someone could help her cure him. She tried killing her husband who survived.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 03:19 PM IST
Rajasthan: Mother kills daughter to save sick son, tried to kill husband; arrested | Representative Image
Jaipur: A mother, playing into her superstitious beliefs, strangled her daughter to save her son's life. The incident in the Anta block of Baran district in Rajasthan. The police have arrested the accused.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tarun Kant Somani, said that during the interrogation of the accused woman, it came to the fore that the son, Nikendra Singh, has a hole in his heart and was distraught because of the same.

Tried killing husband first

The accused during the interrogation confessed to getting dreams that sacrificing a human would get her son cured. Giving into her belief, she initially attempted to kill her husband Shivraj.

The woman assaulted him with a sharp weapon a few days ago but he survived. On Saturday, November 5, she then attacked her 12-year-old Sanjana and her 7-year-old Singham.

The younger son managed to escape from the spot but the daughter was strangled to death by the mother.

Son intimates neighbours

Singham after escaping went to their neighbour's home and informed them about the incident. They immediately reached their home but saw that the door was locked from inside.

When the neighbours broke in, the daughter was lying on the floor and was taken to hospital where the doctors pronounced her dead.

