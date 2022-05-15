Rajasthan Minister's son, accused of rape, is absconding; cops leave notice on his door

A team of Delhi Police on Sunday reached Jaipur to arrest Rajasthan minister Dr Mahesh Joshi's son Rohit Joshi in an alleged rape case acting on an FIR which was filed in Delhi by a 23-year-old woman on May 8 in Delhi.

Rohit Joshi, however, was found to be absconding, Delhi police confirmed. A summon has been issued asking Rohit to appear before the Delhi Police by May 18.

“When I called him, he said he is the son of a minister and nobody can harm him… He brags about his money and power and in the end, says people won’t even know where I have disappeared to. The Bhanwari Devi case will be repeated,” the woman said in the FIR, reported Indian Express.

A team of 15 police personnel, headed by an ACP rank officer, reached Joshi’s residence in Jaipur on Sunday, but they found that the house was demolished. They later searched another house in the Civil Lines area but Rohit was absconding. His father had gone to Udaipur to attend Congress Chintan Shivir.

“Police have informed his family members about the case, and asked them to inform him of his whereabouts,” police sources told the Indian Express.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the minister's son raped her on several occasions between January 8 last year and April 17 this year, and also promised to marry her, following which the Delhi Police had registered a zero First Information Report or zero FIR initially.

Later, the zero FIR was covered into a regular FIR since the allegations of commission of sexual assault committed in Sadar Bazar police station jurisdiction was also been mentioned in the complaint.

The woman said she developed a friendship with Rohit Joshi on Facebook last year and they have been in contact since then. She also accused Rohit Joshi of kidnapping and blackmailing.

The case was registered under sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence), 312 (causing miscarriage), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her mar­riage, etc), 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

ALSO READ Delhi cops in Rajasthan to arrest Minister Mahesh Joshi's son

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 01:02 PM IST