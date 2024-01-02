Rajasthan: Massive Protests Erupt Over New Hit-And-Run Law Across State

Jaipur: There were protests across Rajasthan against the new hit-and-run law being implemented in the country. Protesters went on a rampage and set a government vehicle on fire Bhinay block of Ajmer. Drivers and Transport Association have stopped trucks and transport vehicles and shortage of fruits, vegetables, milk and petrol started in all big cities including Jaipur.

In Rajasthan, Truck and Trailer Association, private bus operators along with taxi drivers have also joined the strike. City buses stopped in Jaipur on Tuesday in support of the strike and as the tankers did not supply petrol and diesel, the petrol pumps also started becoming dry because most of the petrol pumps do not keep the stock for more than a day.

Public backlash erupts in Ajmer

In Bhinay block of Ajmer, drivers protest by blocking the National Highway late at night demanding the withdrawal of the law. There was a clash between the crowd and police personnel during the demonstration. The uncontrollable mob chased the police pelted stones at the police and set a police vehicle on fire.

Impact of strike felt across state

Due to the strike, fruit and vegetables coming from Punjab, Maharashtra and Delhi have stopped. Business came to a standstill in Jaipur's Muhana Mandi. Market traders said that vegetables and fruits coming from different states could not reach the market.

Trucks and loading vehicles going out of Jaipur are stuck on the way. Jaipur City Mini Bus Union, private bus operators and taxi drivers have also supported the strike.