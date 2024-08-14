Rajasthan: Markets Close In 5 Districts As RSS-Backed Protests, Rallies Support Bangladeshi Hindus; VIDEO

Rajasthan: Markets Close In 5 Districts As Hindu Organizations Hold Protests, Rallies Supporting Bangladeshi Hindus; VIDEO |

Jaipur: Protests and silent processions took place across Rajasthan in support of Bangladeshi Hindus on Wednesday. Markets remained closed in five districts to protest against the atrocities and violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. Religious activities like Sankirtana and Mahayagna were performed in temples for peace in the neighboring country.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Sarv Hindu Samaj recites Hanuman Chalisa at Ram Leela Maidan in Jaipur and carries out a procession demanding justice for Hindus in Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/oxGR1WVBL9 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 14, 2024

Hindu Organizations backed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) hold Akrosh Rally in Jaipur where hundreds of people participated with saffron flags in hands. Ramdhuni and patriotic songs were played in the rally and Hanuman Chalisa was recited in the presence of Hindu saints who said that the Hindus of the entire world are with Hindus of Bangladesh and the government should stop violence against the minorities there. The markets remained closed for half day on call of Jaipur Trade Federation.

Apart from Jaipur, the markets remained closed In Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand and Sikar also while silent processions and rallies were held in Sawai Madhopur, Nagour, Dausa and Jaisalmer.

Rajasthan: In Rajsamand, markets were closed for half the day to protest atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. A massive rally delivered a memorandum to the District Collector, demanding strong action and support for Hindu minorities pic.twitter.com/gLPTOk86pq — IANS (@ians_india) August 14, 2024

Religious activities Like Mahayagya, Sankirtan were also performed in the temples Special oblations were made for the peace of the souls of Hindus killed in Bangladesh.