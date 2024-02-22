Rajasthan: Major Goof Up Lands Patient In ICU At SMS Hospital In Jaipur; Kidney Fails After Wrong Blood Transfusion

Major Goof Up Lands Patient In ICU At SMS Hospital In Jaipur | Photo: Representative Image

Jaipur: In a horrific incident, a patient who was admitted to one of the biggest hospitals of the country in Rajasthan's Jaipur was transfused with wrong blood group type. The patient fell severely ill after being transfused with the wrong blood group type and was admitted to the ICU at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMS). There are reports that his kidneys have failed to function after the huge blunder by the hospital authorities.

There are reports that the hospital authorities have initiated probe and have formed an investigation committee to take quick and necessary action into the matter. There are reports that the patient who has been identified as Sachin Sharma and hails from Bhandikui was admitted to the hospital after he met with an accident.

Admitted To Hospital After Accident

The man suffered injuries in the accident and was referred to the trauma center in Jaipur where he was admitted and the hospital authorities claimed that he required blood on emergency basis.

The patient was admitted to the hospital after the accident on Monday (February 12) after which the hospital authorities took the blood sample of the patient and after conducting a test they gave a receipt to the relatives to get the blood for the patient in emergency.

AB Positive Blood Group In Test

The relatives claimed that they were asked to bring the blood of AB Positive group. There are reports that plasma was given from the hospital. The patient was transfused with AB Positive blood during the operation and was transferred to the orthopedic ward of the hospital.

There are reports that Sachin complained of stomach and back pain on the next day after the operation was performed. The doctors conducted several tests and transferred Sachin to the ICU ward after his condition deteriorated.

Wrong Blood Transfusion

The doctors told the relatives about the wrong blood transfusion to the patient which is why the patient is critical. The hospital authorities said that Sachin's Blood Group was O Positive and he was transfused with AB Positive Blood Group.

The relatives claimed that the blood samples were collected by a ward boy who worked at the hospital and he was the one who handed asked the relatived to get AB Positive blood for the patient. It is being suspected that the ward boy himself conducted the test and asked the relatives to get the blood of wrong group.

Hospital Negligence

The hospital's negligence has put the life of a patient in grave danger. He has undergone dialysis three times after his kidney has failed to function. Strict action should be taken against the hospital and the staff who were involved in the incident of major negligence.