Rajasthan: Longewala border post to become a tourist attraction soon

Tanot Mata Temple, Kishangarh Fort and Longewala border post will become major tourist attractions in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. In a bid to promote border tourism in the state the Rajasthan government and Border Security Force are developing the area as a tourist complex.

Longewala is one of India's most famous borders, which is proudly remembered for the valour of the Indian Army during the 1971 war and the visit to this post is a unique experience as it is reminiscent of the strength of our security forces.

Close to this is Tanot Mata Temple where more than 3,000 tourists and devotees come every day. At present only a few tourists get a chance to visit the Bavaliyawala border after the permission of the district administration.

As part of the tourism activities, BSF documentaries, a weapon display and a photo gallery will be displayed at the base in Tanot. Tourists will be able to visit the Bavaliyawala border and watch the retreat ceremony at the border point. In addition to this amphitheatre, a children's activity area, cafeteria and other facilities will also be developed here.

Jaisalmer district administration is also developing the Bavaliyawala area and providing many facilities for the visitors

Principal Secretary of the Tourism department, Gayatri Rathod said ‘the border and its related history attracts tourists. The Border Security Force ensures safe and comfortable travel by showcasing the development of the Tanot Mata tourist site and the tough life of the border guards. At the same time, the attraction of the Indo-Pak border against the backdrop of rich historical magnificence gives tourists a memory to cherish for a lifetime.’

It is noteworthy that the city of Jaisalmer has a different identity as a tourist destination internationally, it is also called Golden City. Its royal Havelis, cultural heritage and natural beauty attract thousands of tourists every year and now with the development of border tourism, the government is expecting new employment opportunities for the residents of remote villages and desert areas.

