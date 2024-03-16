Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Would Complete In First 2 Phases; By-Election To Be Held On Bagidora Assembly Seat

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |

Jaipur: The general elections of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan will be completed in the first two phases. By-election on one assembly seat of Bagidora will held with these polls. Contests on eight Loksabha seats have already been decided of both the phases.

The number of voters has increased by 9.48 per cent in Rajasthan in the last five years and more than 5.32 crore voters will cast their vote in this election.

The first phase of voting will be held on April 19, while the second phase of voting will be held on April 26. With the announcement of the election programme, the code of conduct has come into force with immediate effect. The voting dates are being considered suitable in terms of weather conditions for the voters of Rajasthan as the scorching heat in the state starts in May.

Voting on 12 seats of North East Rajasthan namely: Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, Nagaur will held on April 19. The nomination process for these seats would start on March 20th.

The constraints on four seats of the first phase namely Bikaner, Churu, Alwar and Bharatpur have been decided as both Congress and BJP have declared their candidates on these seats.

While voting on 13 seats of South West Rajasthan will held on April 26. These seats include Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran. Congress and BJP have declared their candidates for the seats of Jalour, Udaipur, Chittorgarh and Jodhpur. The nomination process for the seats of the second phase would start on March 28th.

By-election on one assembly seat

By-election will also be held on Bagidaura assembly seat in Rajasthan. Voting will be held here on April 26th. This seat becomes vacant due to Mahendrajit Singh Malviya joining BJP from Congress.