Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress' 3rd List Out; Alliance With Left In Sikar

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury (L) and (R) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | FILE PHOTO

Days after schedule was announced for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Congress announced five of its candidates in its third list that it announced on Thursday March 21. While Sunil Sharma has been given ticket from Jaipur, Urmila Jain will contest the fight from Jhalawar-Bharan. This time, Congress has left the Sikar seat for the Left. CPI(M) will field its candidate from Sikar. Sangeeta Beniwal will fight it out from Shri Ganganagar. Congress has so far declared candidates for 15 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan. Meanwhile BJP is yet to declare candidates for 10 seats. In the first list, BJP declared candidates for 15 seats in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan LS poll schdeule

Elections will be held in two phases in Rajasthan. The first phase of voting will be held on April 19, while the second phase of voting will be held on April 26. By-election will also be held on Bagidaura assembly seat in Rajasthan. With the announcement of the election programme, the code of conduct has come into effect with immediate effect. It is believed that voting may take place in two phases in Rajasthan. In 2019 also, elections were held in two phases in Rajasthan.

There are 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan. BJP has been in control of Rajasthan for the last ten years. BJP has been sweeping the Lok Sabha elections in the state for two consecutive times. In the Lok Sabha elections 2014, BJP itself contested all 25 seats. In that election, BJP had created a record by winning all the seats. After that, in 2019, BJP itself contested elections on 24 seats. Whereas Nagaur seat was left for the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), which had joined the NDA at that time.

Last time in Rajasthan, voting was held in two phases.

Last time in Rajasthan, voting was held in two phases for 25 seats. In these, votes were cast for 13 seats in the first phase and for 12 seats in the second phase. Out of these 25 seats in Rajasthan, seven seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes and Tribes. Of these, three seats, Udaipur, Banswara-Dungarpur and Dausa, are reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Whereas Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Bharatpur and Karauli-Dholpur seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes.