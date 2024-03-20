Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will BJP's Devendra Jhajharia Give Tough Fight To Cong's Rahul Kaswan In Churu?

CONG'S RAHUL KASWAN VS BJP'S DEVENDRA JHAJHARIA IN CHURU, RAJASTHAN | X

Since the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates, the preparations of all the parties including BJP and Congress have gained momentum. Every party is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring preparedness for the battle. Elections will be held in Rajasthan in 2 phases. In Rajasthan, first phase voting for 13 states will be held on 19 April. Voting for remaining seats will take place in phase 2 on April 26.

Battle for Churu seat

BJP canceled the ticket of Rahul Kaswan from Churu seat, after which he joined Congress. This time Congress has made Rahul Kaswan its candidate from Churu. BJP has given ticket to Para Olympic gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia.

Significance of Kaswan in Churu

Rahul Kaswan has been an MP for two consecutive terms, in the Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Kaswan, the third generation of the Kaswan family, is currently an MP from Churu Lok Sabha constituency. He won the elections twice consecutively in 2014 and 2019. Experts believe that the BJP decision to change the their face of Churu may prove to be a big challenge given the already established popularity of Rahul Kaswan in Churu.

Who is Devendra Jhajharia?

Devendra Jhajharia is a well-known Para athlete in India as he won the Paralympic Gold medal twice in 2004 and 2016. Veteran para Javelin Thrower grabbed headlines when he became just the Indian athlete to win Paralympic Gold medal at Athens in 2004. Now he is all set to make his electoral debut in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as he will be contesting from Churu seat on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, announced by the saffron party.

There are about 10,61,834 male voters in Churu. Whereas the number of women voters is 9,57,265. Talking about 2019 elections, Rahul Kaswan got 7,92,999 votes. The vote percentage was 66. Churu Lok Sabha constituency has been formed by combining parts of Churu and Hanumangarh districts of Rajasthan. 8 assembly seats are included in this. 6 of Churu district are included - Sadulpur, Taranagar, Sujangarh, Sardarshahar, Churu, Ratangarh. Whereas 2 seats – Nohar and Bhadra are included in Hanumangarh district.