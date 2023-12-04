'Rajasthan Ke Naye CM Ban Rahe Hai Na': Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Playfully Teases BJP MP Balaknath Outside Parliament (Video)

BJP MP Mahant Balaknath and Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on the first day of the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, December 4, 2023. | PTI

In a lighthearted exchange outside the Parliament, Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary playfully teased Bharatiya Janata Party (BPJ) leader Mahant Balaknath, suggesting he might be the next chief minister of Rajasthan. The casual exchange added a touch of humour to the ongoing speculations about who will assume the crucial post in the state.

#WATCH | Winter Session of Parliament | Congress leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and BJP MP Yogi Balaknath share a light moment in the Parliament premises as Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says "Rajasthan ke naye CM ban rahe hai naa..." pic.twitter.com/G8B0TIH1xw — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

Chowdhury engaged in the banter with Balaknath, who defeated his Congress rival Imran Khan, outside the Parliament on Monday. As both the MPs exited the Parliament, media personnel asked about Rajasthan's next chief minister. Following this, the Congress MP teased about Balaknath's potential candidacy. Smiling and pointing towards Balaknath, Chowdhury humorously stated that Balaknath would become the next chief minister. "Rajasthan ke naye CM ban rahe hai naa (He's becoming the new chief minister of Rajasthan)," Chowdhury said. Balaknath responded with a smile, folding his hands.

Balaknath likened to Yogi Adityanath

In Rajasthan, the BJP secured 115 out of 199 seats. Soon after speculation over who will take over the chief minister seat began. Balaknath entered the political arena as the BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha from Alwar, Rajasthan, from where he is the MP. He is often likened to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath leading to speculation that the BJP might choose him as the chief minister face. Alongside Mahant Balaknath, other contenders include Vasundhara Raje, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Meghawal, and Diya Kumari.