 Rajasthan: 'Justice Should Be Simple & Clear,' Says PM Modi In Jodhpur; Video
"Today, after decades, the government has taken effective steps to end the suffering of common citizens. It is our collective responsibility to make justice simple and clear," said PM Modi addressing the concluding ceremony of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan HC.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 12:35 AM IST
Underlining the importance of simple and clear justice, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that, for decades, the cycle of court appearances had become mandatory. PM emphasised that while justice should be simple and clear, the processes can sometimes complicate it.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on Sunday, Modi said, "Today, after decades, the government has taken effective steps to end the suffering of common citizens. It is our collective responsibility to make justice simple and clear."

On the occasion, he also inaugurated the Rajasthan High Court Museum. Modi highlighted that the Supreme Court and High Courts have strengthened the resolve of ‘nation first’. “Our judiciary has consistently fulfilled the moral responsibility of being alert and active on national issues. The abrogation of Article 370 from Kashmir is an example of constitutional integration of the country. An example of a humanitarian law, such as the CAA, is also present,” said Modi.

Referring to the Secular Civil Code mentioned in his address from the Red Fort, PM Modi said, “On August 15, I talked about the Secular Civil Code from the Red Fort. This may be the first time that a government has become so vocal on this issue, but our judiciary has been advocating this for decades. This clear stand of the judiciary on the issue of national unity will further increase the confidence of the countrymen in the judiciary. I am confident that our courts will continue to give top priority to ease of justice. In the dream of a developed India, with which we are moving forward, it is very important that simple, accessible, and easy justice is guaranteed to everyone.”

PM Modi noted that India, after decades of independence, emerging out of the colonial mindset, adopted the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to replace the Indian Penal Code. He added that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was based on the ideals of ‘Justice in place of Punishment,’ which is also the basis of Indian thought. “I believe that Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita will advance human thought and free us from the colonial mindset. It is now our responsibility to make the spirit of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as effective as possible,” said Modi.

Underlining the need for innovations and modernization of systems according to the needs of New India, PM Modi said, “Today, India’s dreams are big, and the citizens’ aspirations are high. To achieve ‘Justice for All,’ the role of technology is important.” Modi informed that more than 3,000 court complexes and more than 1,200 prisons have been connected to video conferencing facilities. He remarked that he had frequently mentioned the centuries-old system of our mediation process on many occasions in the past.

PM Modi emphasized that the “Alternate Dispute Resolution” mechanism has become a significant way for cost-effective and quick decisions in the country today. He added that this system of Alternative Dispute Mechanism will promote Ease of Living as well as Ease of Justice in the country. Modi expressed hope that, with the support of the judiciary, these systems will become more robust.

Governor of Rajasthan, Haribhau Bagade; Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma; Union Minister for Law & Justice (Independent Charge), Arjun Ram Meghwal; Justice of the Supreme Court of India, Justice Sanjeev Khanna; and Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, were present on the occasion.

