Rajasthan: Industrial giants to invest 71,486 Crore, to generate over 26,000 jobs in state

Rajasthan to get Rs 71,486 Crore of investment from big corporate houses of the country. The Board of Investment (BOI) of the state chaired by Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot on Sunday approved these investment proposals. The investment will generate over 26,000 jobs.

The investments cleared by BDI pertain to sectors like Automotive, Agro-processing, Textile, Pharma, Energy, Glass & ceramics, Engineering, and Cement. The investment proposals have come from corporate giants like Hero Electric Vehicles, Honda Cars, Saint Gobain, Borosil, Okaya, Krish Pharma, Lenskart, Renew, HPCL Mittal, Ceramax Granito etc. With these investments, nearly 26,004 new jobs will be created in the state.

‘Many big industrial players are now coming to Rajasthan due to the State Government's favourable industrial policy. This will further strengthen industrial development in the state,’ said Gehlot in the meeting. He also gave directions to officials to start preparing for the ‘Invest Rajasthan Summit’. The summit was scheduled for January this year but was postponed due to Covid-19.

Gehlot also directed officials to make a feasibility report on setting up a ceramic hub in the Bikaner division as there is ample availability of raw materials for the industry and look into the possibility of setting up a Gas Grid in the area.

Industries Minister Smt. Shakuntla Rawat said that the roadshows for Invest Rajasthan Summit in various parts of the country are receiving good responses from industrialists and entrepreneurs.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 04:13 PM IST