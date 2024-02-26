Rajasthan Horror: Rape Accused Shoots At Victim After Released On Bail, His Accomplices Attack Her With Knife

Representational photo

Jaipur: A 25-year-old rape survivor was seriously injured when she was shot at and attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by a man accused of raping her and his two accomplices in Kotputli-Behror district of Rajasthan.

Accused was caught on Monday

The woman's brother was also injured in the attack and the two are undergoing treatment at Sawai Man Singh Hospital here. The three accused have been arrested, police said.

The main accused Rajendra Yadav was caught on Monday after his leg got amputated after being hit by a train in Jaipur, DGP U R Sahoo said.

The horrific incident

On Saturday night, the woman was returning home on a two-wheeler with her brother when Yadav and two others, Mahipal Gujral and Rahul Gujral, attacked them near Pragpura police station. The accused followed the siblings before attacking them, police said.

Yadav shot the woman in the back while the other two accused stabbed her and her brother with a sharp-edged weapon. The woman sustained multiple injuries in the head, legs, hands and shoulders, they said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter based on a complaint lodged by the woman's family.

Yadav was previously arrested for raping the woman, got bail

According to the FIR, Yadav allegedly raped the woman on January 16 last year and was subsequently arrested and fired from his job.

He recently came out on bail and started threatening the woman to withdraw the case against him. Yadav attacked her as she did not withdraw the case, the FIR stated.

Mahipal and Rahul were arrested on Sunday.

Accused got beard and hair trimmed to evade arrest

Yadav got his beard and hair trimmed in order to mislead the police. He was on the run and on Monday morning, he was hit by a train on railway tracks in Jaipur's Malviya Nagar, police said.

He was taken to a hospital and was identified as Rajendra Yadav, the main accused of the attack on the woman in Kotputli-Behror, DGP said.

His right leg was amputated in the incident and his left leg was also injured.

He is undergoing treatment at the SMS hospital, he said.

Accused booked for attempt to murder, other charges

They said the FIR against the accused has been registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot inquired about the health of the victim in the hospital on Monday and talked to her family members.

Gehlot slams state govt

In a post on X, Gehlot said, "Inquired about the the victim's health and talked to the family members. If the victim had been given protection, this would not have happened. This is the negligence of the government."

He said that the matter should be investigated quickly and justice should be ensured.

The state unit of Congress formed a four-member committee.

Former Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore, Rajasthan Child Protection Rights Commission Chairperson Sangeeta Beniwal and former MLA Indraj Gurjar have been included in the committee.

The committee will submit the factual report of the entire matter to the PCC President Govind Singh Dotasra.