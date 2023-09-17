Rajasthan: Heavy Rains Lash Many Parts, IMD Forecasts More Downpour For 2-3 Days

Representational photo

After nearly a month without rain, Rajasthan finally saw some showers. Over the last three days, heavy rain in various districts filled up five big dams.

In the past day, 29 districts in Rajasthan got moderate to heavy rain. Places like Udaipur, Sirohi, Pratapgarh, Nagaur, Jhalawar, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh, and Banswara got between 50 to 95 mm of rain. The Bagidora area in Banswara received a whopping 356 mm of rain in just 24 hours.

All this rain has made rivers and dams swell, so the dam gates had to be opened, including those at Mahi Bajaj, Jawai, Kalisindh, Somkamala, and Kota barrages.

One curious result of this rain is that Beneshwar Dham in Dungarpur turned into an island within 12 hours of opening all 16 gates of the Mahi Dam. There are around 48 people there, including temple priests, police, and local business folks. Everyone is safe, and they have all the things they need for staying and eating there.

Meteorologists say a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal grew stronger and became a noticeable low-pressure system. Right now, it's active along the border of Madhya Pradesh, and it's likely to bring more rain for the next 2-3 days.

