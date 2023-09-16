Rajasthan: Ahead Of Upcoming Assembly Elections, Govt Gathers Over 2.5 Crore Suggestions For Vision 2030

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | PTI

With a vision to make Rajasthan one of the leading states in the country , the state government has gathered more than 2.5 crore suggestions from citizens. The aim is to prepare a vision-2030 document based on these suggestions and release it by the end of this month.

Face-to-face surveys

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched the campaign to take suggestions for Vision 2030 through a dedicated website and other mediums at an event last month. Under this, all the government departments are holding discussions with the stakeholders of their departments. Along with this, face-to-face surveys are also being conducted.

After completing this exercise by September 15, separate vision documents of all the departments will be released, and after that by the end of September, a Vision 2030 document for the entire state will be released.

Feedback on suggestions

Rajasthan Chief Secretary Usha Sharma took feedback about the suggestions received so far in a review meeting on Friday. It was told in the meeting that the government had received a total of more than 2.5 crore feedback through various sources.

To prepare the vision document, a face-to-face survey is being conducted through the Jankalyan App, under which more than 1.5 crore citizens have given their suggestions. At the same time, suggestions have been received from more than 2.5 lakh citizens departmental officers, and employees through the website of Mission-2030.

Besides this, more than 80 lakh suggestions have been received through consultation with departmental stakeholders, IVR survey, interactive video survey, and filling of forms.

The students have also been made part of this exercise and 10 lakh students have participated in essay and speech competitions held in their institutions for Vision-2030.

Chief Secretary Usha Sharma said that the Vision-2030 document will be a gist of all the useful suggestions received from across the state.

Notably, the Vision-2030 document will come out just before the announcement of the Rajasthan Assembly elections. The elections are scheduled in December this year and are likely to be announced in the first or second week of October. So this vision document of 2030 is being taken as a political move as this will be a roadmap of what the government is planning for the next five years.

